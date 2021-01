Yogendra Yadav warns of protest march if farmers' demands remain unmet

On the ongoing farmers' protest, Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav announced that a march will be held at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal on January 06 if their demands are left unfulfilled.

"The next round of talks with govt will be held on January 4, 2021 and if our demands are not accepted, we will hold a march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 6.

We will announce a date about when and move forward from Shahjahanpur border," said Yogendra Yadav.