This Day in History: Buffalo Bills Pull off 'The Comeback' (Sunday, January 3rd)

January 3, 1993.

The Buffalo Bills claimed a 41-38 overtime victory over the Houston Oilers in that year's AFC wild card playoff game.

The game will forever be known to football fans as “The Comeback.”.

Led by backup quarterback Frank Reich, the Bills overcame an Oilers halftime lead of 28-3.

When the Oilers scored another touchdown after the halftime for a 35-5 lead, Bills fans headed home.

They missed a historic rally that began on the Bills' very next possession.

The Bills made it to the Super Bowl that year, but lost to the Dallas Cowboys