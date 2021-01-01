Farmers warn of intensifying protests if 4th Jan talks ‘not satisfactory’

Upping the ante ahead of the next round of talks, farmer unions on Friday warned that they will start shutting all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana if the government fails to resolve their main demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP in the January 4 meeting.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, representatives of farmer unions said that only five per cent of the issues raised by them have so far been discussed in meetings with the government.

They outlined multiple protest actions over a month if their main demands are not met, in an announcement a few days before Republic Day celebrations.

Farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said if the central government thinks the farmers' protest will go the Shaheen Bagh way, then it is mistaken.

"They (government) cannot make us leave this place like they did in Shaheen Bagh," he said.

