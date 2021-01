Protest outside garda station after shooting of George Nkencho

Supporters of the family of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardai onWednesday, hold a picket at the Spire on Dublin's O'Connell Street and outsidePearse Street Garda station.

Mr Nkencho was shot multiple times by gardaioutside his home in Clonee, west Dublin.

He was allegedly brandishing a knifeand threatened gardai before he was shot by members of an armed unit.

Gardaihave said the use of a Taser and pepper spray were unsuccessful in their bidto restrain him.