Some Minnesotans Wash Away 2020 With Polar Plunge

Some people started off the new year in a crazy way out in Excelsior.They jumped in a freezing Lake Minnetonka for a polar plunge to raise money for charity.

Marielle Mohs reports, they said it was the perfect way to wash all the bad of 2020 away (1:52) WCCO 4 News At Noon - Jan.

1, 2021