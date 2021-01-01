New covid variant shows up in Florida

A new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus has shown up in Florida.
Before that it was only known to be in Colorado.
A new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus has shown up in Florida.
Before that it was only known to be in Colorado.
The Florida Department of Health on Thursday night reported it has evidence of the first identified case of the more contagious..
Which former Japanese Prime Minister, who was described having "the heart of a flea and the brain of a shark," is the head of the..