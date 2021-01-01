Hilaria's Career Goes Down In Flames

Hilaria Baldwin's career as an influencer is all but over.

She has been accused of a decades long grift: pretending to be Spanish.

Before she met husband Alec she was known to friends and family as Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

Yahoo!

Reports she was a dancer from Boston who graduated from the Cambridge School of Weston at age 18.

Hilaria has kept pictures of her non-Spanish parents off Instagram.

Her explanation?

She doesn't want to reveal too much about herself.

Louisa Ballhaus of SheKnows that explanation makes no sense.