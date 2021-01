Election Challange Slammed By Sasse

Republican lawmakers are planning to delay certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Pres.

Donald Trump and his allies have tried to overturn the election for weeks.

They have pushed "baseless" claims of election fraud.

GOP Sen.

Ben Sasse is slamming plans to delay certifying the election.

He took to Facebook to share his dismay.

"If you make big claims, you had better have the evidence." Sasse said the president has no evidence to back up his claims of election fraud.