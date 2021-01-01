Coming Back Financially In 2021

We're all hoping for a better 2021..

And that includes having an improved fiscal year.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us in studio..

Jessica, it's still early, but how is this year shaping up?

Coronavirus katie ?

"* i spoke with political analyst rayce hardy who projects a better 2021..

But he says that involves getting control of the pandemic since that will help fiscally to have increased tax revenue coming in.

Hardy says at the federal level the u?

"*s has spent more than double what it's taken in..

That's 300 trillion in versus 700 trillion spent.

When president?

"* elect joe biden takes office he says the focus will be on curbing the national debt.

That means controlling the pandemic which will hopefully happen by this summer once more people get vaccinated.

In turn ?

"* that will allow people to travel..

Get back to work and go back to dining in restaurants.

<the restaurant revenue this coming summer should skyrocket across the country and those restaurants will pay payroll taxes, their employees will pay payroll taxes and both will pay income tax.

> coronavirus hardy tells me he is most concerned for state and local governments since this pandemic has pushed them beyond what they can control without federal help.

We'll have more on that coming up at five..

Katie thank you jessica.

Hardy says the number one source of revenue for the government is all of us paying income taxes and the second is us paying our payroll taxes..