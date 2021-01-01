Meet the first babies born in the Tri-State in 2021

Born a week early, one of Tri-State's first 2021 babies gave his parents an unexpected New Year's gift.

"I think he wanted to be a NewYears baby prettymuch."WHILE EVERYONE ACROSSTHE TRI-STATE KICKS OFF 2021,SOME PEOPLE FROM CINCINNATIARE EXCITED TO DO SO WITH NEWADDITIONS TO THE FAMILY.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JOSHBAZAN INTRODUCES US TO A BRANDNEW MOTHER AND HER NEW YEAR'SBABY "MONTANA".Montrail Roberts/Gave birth toher first child at 2:04 a.m.00:00:22"It actually wentpretty fast."MONTRAIL ROBERTSSAYS HER BABY BOY MUST HAVEREALLY WANTED TO CELEBRATE THENEW YEAR WITH HER."I think Iwas in labor for three or fourhours, actually.

I came in at10 p.m.

Last night and I hadhim by 2 a.m."00:01:35"I thinkhe wanted to be a New Yearsbaby pretty much."LITTLEMONTANA PULLINS WAS BORN AT2:04 A-M AND BECAME THE FIRSTBABY BORN IN 2021 ACROSS MERCYHEALTH'S CINCINNATI HOSPITALS.MONTANA WAS BORN WEIGHING 7POUNDS, 11 OUNCES.MontrailRoberts/Gave birth to herfirst child at 2:04 a.m.00:03:57"I definitely didn'texpect to spend my New Year'sEve in the hospital having ababy.

But it's something I'llalways remember every NewYear."JOSH STANDUPROBERTSPLANNED TO BE INDUCED NEXTWEEK, SO MONTANA'S EARLYARRIVAL CAUGHT THE FAMILY BYSURPRISE.

HIS FATHER IS COMINGBACK FROM A WORK TRIP OUT OFTOWN TO MEET HIS SON TODAY.Montrail Roberts/Gave birth toher first child at 2:04 a.m."I'm like, you missed it.

Ithappened so quick."00:06:02"He's excited.

I know he can'twait to get back and hold himhimself."BUT THIS WILL SURELYBE A NEW YEAR'S THESE NEWPARENTS WILL REMEMBER FOREVER.00:04:22"Everything is stillpretty new to me.

It feelsunreal.

But I'm definitelyhappy.

I'm ready to see whatit's like, really.

But I'malready in love.

He's just socute and cuddly."JB WCPO 9NEWS.