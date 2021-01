Night shelter at AIIMS in Delhi provides respite to people from cold weather

People in Delhi took refuge in night shelter as cold waves continue to intensify in the national capital.

The night shelter near AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) has the capacity to accommodate nearly 40 people.

These people are either patients from different states who are being treated at the hospital or attendants of the patients.

COVID guidelines are being adhered at the night shelters too.