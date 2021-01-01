Chrissy Teigen Sober New Year's Eve

The star, who recently shared that she had a month of sobriety under her belt, posted some photos of her evening on her verified Instagram account.

"Mom and dad wishing you a happy, healthy and beautiful new year blessed with the purest joys and most positive ~*v i b e s*~," the caption read.

She also shared a photo of the couple with their close friends, Jen Atkins and Mike Rosenthal.

Earlier in the week Teigen had shared with her followers that she was inspired to give up drinking after her doctor and friend gave her the book "Quit Like a Woman" by Holly Whitaker.