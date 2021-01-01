Enjoying the start of 2021 outdoors

FRESH START OFTEN INCLUDESSOME FRESH AIR.

WMAR 2 NEWS'DON HARRISON TOOK A FIRST DAYHIKE ON THE FIRST DAY OF THNEW YEARnats: Track: We've all beenstuck inside for months, sowhy not get outside for sometime with mother nature.Actually, the Department ofNatural Resources encouragestaking a hike.

It's part oftheir first day hike program.On the first day of the yearthey want people to takeadvantage of Maryland's beauand take advantage of thestate parks.

Sot: Maryland'sgot a great park system.

We'vebeen out to Rocky Gap inWestern Maryland, to theCatoctin Mountain area.

Alover Maryland, somewhere outto the Eastern Shore, even outto Delaware, Rehobeth andplaces like that.

Track: Thisis a tradition for the Whitkerfamily.

They understand theweather may not be perfect,but it's always enjoyable.Sot: i believe in exercise andgetting out in nature and myson, we are trying tointroduce him to all thedifferent elements of naturelike seeing all the animals.Track: Like most of us, Liamgets a kick out of seeing thewildlife in our parks.

Sot:Mostly deer and I saw sobirds.

Nats.

Stand up: Bars,movie theaters andrestaurants, they're alldifficult to handle, so it's anew year.....why not makehiking a new entertainment?Sot: (Joanne Whitaker) Becauseit helps get you centered andthink about what's reallyimportant in life.

Sot:(Dennis Dame) Well, It's justrelaxing and it's a wayexplore nature.

Track: DennisDame and his wife came SandPoint State Park to take somepictures and start the yeaoff right.

Sot: It's just awayto again get some excise andsee what nature is about seewhat the weather is aboutbecause everyday is differentwith the weather certainly.Track: ..and that's the beautyof getting out to the parks,you can go to the same placeseveral times and seesomething different everytime..

Since the first is on aFriday, this program extendsall weekend long and thatshould make it a pictuperfect start to 2021.

