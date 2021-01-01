Skip to main content
Emotional Surprises, Deserving Families: Bringing Holiday Cheer to First Responders

2020 has been tough on first responders and their families.

From COVID-19 to the unprecedented wildfires—nurses, paramedics, police officers, and EMS technicians have been working around the clock to keep us all safe and healthy.

This year, Ryan Seacrest and Localish teamed up with the First Responders Children’s foundation to find three deserving first responders and their families to surprise with some much-needed holiday cheer.

Watch to see these stories and many more on this very special holiday episode of More in Common.

