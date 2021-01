New Brexit checks begin on goods arriving into NI from Great Britain

The first freight checks required under the terms of Brexit’s economic seaborder between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have taken place.

The end ofthe transition period late on New Year’s Eve brought into force thecontentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which sees the region operate underdifferent regulatory and customs arrangements to the rest of the UK.

NorthernIreland is remaining in the single market for goods and is applying EU customsrules at its ports.