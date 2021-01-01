Family With 5 Generations To Get Vaccinated Together

In less than 15 hours -- people over the age of 75 will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine in lincoln county tennessee.

Waay-31's bridget divers spoke to five generations of one family on their plans to receive the vaccine.

April smith/ fourth generation "so, we're just really excited tomorrow to get our vaccines.

Hope to encourage and inspire some other people to kind of trust the medical community.

The scientists that have come up with a vaccine."

April smith and three of her family members are all planning to be administered the covid-19 vaccine.

Including smith's 100-year-old granny.

Nancy kimbrough/ second generation "when the vaccine started rolling, i asked her would she be willing to take one.

She said yes."

The family has taken lots of precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Millicent smith/ third generation "i stay home a lot.

I stay inside.

I take care of myself and when i'm around her i know i can, we have a bubble, it's a family bubble and i know i can be around my granny without wearing a mask."

April smith/ fourth generation "i try to do grocery shopping for granny, for my grandmother when she will let me.

We do get out some.

We wear masks anytime we're outside of the house."

Inez daniel does not mind spending a majority of her time at home though.

"you know it's just day to day living.

The same things come along to everybody."

In lincoln county, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

The lincoln county health department will be open from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

They will be given on a first-come first-served basis.

Vaccines will be availabe to people over the age of 75, health care workers, residents and staff of long-term health care facilities, first responders, dental and medical office staff - as well as funeral and mortuary workers.