Lafayette residents share new years resolutions

residents in and around Lafayette share their new year's resolutions

Greater lafayette will be getting started on their new year's resolutions.

News 18's peter hulett has been speaking with residents about their 2020 and what they're looking forward to this year, peter?

That's right jeff, people across town have been gearing up for 2021.

Despite all of the hardships last year brought, people are optimistic looking forward.

Here's what they had to say.

"it's hard to be happy about 2020 so much sadness has happened, but it's been nice to get closer with family.

I've got a bunch of kids and we had more quality time, and more qualiy time with my wife," "actually my 2020 wasn't as detrimental as most people think.

I think it brought us together as a family and made us a stronger unit" "basically to see the resiliance of people, and my respect for scientists has always been great but it's just way up there now."

"i'm a preschool teacher and my resoluion is just to be a more powerful teacher".

"i want to get my degree on time.

I just want to make my parents proud of me.

I want to move out and stop living off them.

I want to make something of myself, you know?

That's what i want to do."

"so what i want to do is decrease them, and i'm going to break them down once by month and try to make it more realistic."

"so do like a monthly resolutio "yes, yes.

That way if i mess it up in january i don't give up."

"and do you think 2021 is going to be your year?"

"man if it's not 2021 it will have to be 2022.

But yeah i think 2021 will do it" "and you know, when there's problems, people come together and great things happy so there's a lot of positivity thats going to happen in 2021 as well."

So lots of positivity and good resolutions for people to start the new year.

As for me, i'm going to try every day to stay gracious and to always look on the bright side of life, jeff?

