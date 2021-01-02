Midwest travel writer shares tips for your next trip

7pm News-11032020
6pm News-11032020
Bennett.
If you're hoping to travel more in 20?
"*21 ?
"* there's a things to keep in mind.
Kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with a north iowa travel writer who contributed to a book showcasing many midwest trip ideas and adventures?
"* ad is sharing tips before you embark on that great road trip.xxx pandemic or not ?
"* you probaby want to get out of the house a little bit this year and go on a great road trip.
But before you make your plans ?
"* here's some advice from a local travel expert on how to travel safely in this age of the pandemic.
Like many of us ?
"* sara broers had some trips that were put on halt this year due to the pandemic.
"then i began to get a lot of questions from other people through social media and through my blog.
People asking about travel and how to do it, so i knew i needed to get out there and get going.
So i did, i did quite a bit of traveling."
In addition ?
"* sh and other travel writers across the midwest teamed up for the midwest road trip adventures book.
"there are so many places out there in the midwest?
"* they don't know abot or they do know about.
Right in north iowa ?
"* how many people can say that they live where the last known hotel in the world designed by frank lloyd wright is?"
Before venturing out on the open road ?
"* close by or distant ?
"* b a "the american road trip is back.
Try some road trips that are close to home, pack a lunch, make sure your car another tip to keep in mind ?
*- is the availability of restrooms at rest areas en route to your destination ?
"* s
6pm News-11032020
· As the new reality of living through a pandemic sets in, people are searching to temper the deluge of medical information and..