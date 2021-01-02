'The baby's face it put me at ease': Navicent delivers first baby of 2021

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 5:30.

Our top story tonight at 5:30: as we welcome the new year, we also welcome the babies born today.

Navicent health doctors delivered middle georgia's first baby of the year: baby boy terrance howard the third was born at five oh eight this morning.

His parents chelsea clyde and terrance howard junior say they are going to do everything they can to help keep their baby safe.

Chelsea says they're going to refrain from taking their baby out and limit those who want to visit him.

With everything going on you know it's kind of scary but seeing the baby's face it kind of put me a little bit at ease and you know everything is going c1 3 b13 good so we're just thrilled really.

And the he's like the first baby so it's like yay.

The parents say they just want their baby