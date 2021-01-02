Middle Georgia Comic convention comes to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Visit Macon along with Fanboy Collectibles & Comics partnered to bring the Middle Georgia Comic Convention to Macon.

Of their locations.

Their online services and curbside pickup can be found on their website, bibb lib dot org.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, macon will host its first ever comic and toy convention.

Visit macon and fanboy collectibles and comics partnered to bring this event together.

The convention will be held at the holiday inn macon north on river place drive.

Admission will be five dollars and free for children twelve and under., fanboy collectibles owner michael huffman says this is something he's been trying to bring to the community.

It brings in new people, new faces, it'll bring in a little bit of comerce for restaurants because people are gonna have to eat, you know it's just a fun event to bring to macon and if c1 3 b13 this one goes well we've already talked about doing a second one in the year for the summer.

The public will be