Middle GA Regional Library gets clear face masks for deaf, hard of hearing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Regional Library is finding ways to accommodate deaf and hard of hearing customers.

County has more than 27-hundred.

Stay up to date each afternoon around 3 o'clock at 41 nbc dot com.

The middle georgia regional library is finding ways to accomodate the deaf and hard of hearing community, staff ordered face masks with clear windows in them in order to better communicate with their patrons.

41nbc's ariel schiller tells us c1 3 b13 why they decided to get the masks.

You can say a lot through facial the library does require face masks at