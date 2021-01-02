'The Office' Celebrates Move To Peacock

To celebrate Peacock as the new home of "The Office," the streaming service on Friday shared some never-before-seen footage of the beloved sitcom, featuring Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) pulling off a "Matrix"-inspired prank against Dwight (Rainn Wilson).

In the scene, the pair, with help from security guard Hank (the late Hugh Dane), try to convince Dwight he's being given a chance to join an underground army to help free humankind.

As of January 1, all 201 episodes of the show are on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service.