Mt. Ashland COVID-19 Rules

People will be asked to wear appropriate face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

Social.

Been open since the third week of december and some restrictions are now in place to protect guests from contracting covid-19.

The ski area is requiring people to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

It is also enforcing double layered masks and is providing masks to anyone who does not have appropriate coverage.

The general manager says mount ashland ski area works closely with the oregon health authority to ensure protocols are properly followed.

If you're in the ticket line, you're in the lift line, or if you have to come into the lodge...you have to be wearing a mask.

The general manager says staff and those checking in for rentals and lessons are the only people permitted in the lodge.

He says all other guests must take care of any typical lodging needs in the parking lot.

People looking for