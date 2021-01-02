Second winter storm in a week keeps St. Joseph street crews busy

Toes this week, preparing and treating area roadways after not one but two winter storms. good evening thanks for joining us, i'm jodie o'brien.

Now as the storm moves out of our area their work, it's not done.

...kq2's ron johnson live this evening on city streets, ron?that's right, just take a look at the roads right now i'm at 36th and mitchell ave.

Here in st.

Joe you can see what the roads look like here, the streets department's been all over working to get and keep our roads clear, and as you can imagine it's been an ongoing task.

From pretreating streets to clearing them of ice covered tree limbs from the first storm to pretreating again ahead of this one it's been a pretty long stretch of work for city streets crews, and with this storm in particular because we got so much snow their treatment methods aren't enough to keep roads clear.

(sot ) "when you get this much snow though, like i said this overwhelmes it, it's not gonna melt this um and with this much snow the salt's not gonna melt really very quickly either so the best thing to do is just plow it off."

And the superintendent tells us crews have started plowing as of 2:00 this afternoon, of course they will start with those emergency routes and make their way over to secondary routes and finally residential streets.

As always, if you have any question about when streets crews will get to your street you can call the city's streets department, their number's 816-271-4848.

Live in st.

Joseph, ron johnson kq2 news.

