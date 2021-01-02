People in Chico share their New Year's resolutions

Normally, people would have new year’s resolutions to spend more time getting in shape, but with continuing restrictions at gyms, many say it will be challenging to make these resolutions a reality.

2020 without a doubt presented many challenges for most..

Especially when gyms were ordered to shut down.

Ruby green/lives in chico "i think it was difficult to stay motivated."

But people like ruby green are finding ways to meet their goals for the new year.

Ruby green/lives in chico "i want to put that pressure on myself to hold myself accountable instead of holding the gym accountable."

She says making changes to her diet is also a 2021 goal.

Something that's still feasible as nutrition shops and access to fresh, whole foods remain available.

Ruby green/lives in chico "definitely adding more fruits and vegetables.

More non-processed items and stay away from carbs as much as possible because it is so easy to go for the pasta or the bread."

And now pandemic restrictions can limit the power of a positive mindset.

People like kelly connolly says she plans to apply what 2020 taught her to 2021..

Kelly connolly/lives in chico "i think it is easy to be hard on yourself.

I think the narrative for me was you should be doing this you should be making progress, you should be producing something or gaining knowledge.

I think we have a lot of expectations and that was the pace of life we were living.

The go, go, go.

I couldn't really do much.

There wasn't a lot of opportunity to become some other person and i had to become okay with that and know that i am enough."

Connolly has one message for people in the community going into the new year.

Kelly connolly/lives in chico "i hope everybody goes easy on themselves and has a happy new year and just enjoy this time that you have on this planet because you might only get it once."

# green and connolly both tell me they hope to also make more time for their loved ones via facetime or phone call this new year.

Live in chico - dani masten, action news now