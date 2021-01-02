Distillery fees

Distilleries that helped produce hand sanitizer during the start of the pandemic won't have to pay thousands of dollars in fees after all.

AND A CHAIN IN LONDON ALSOOFFERS COVID TESTING AS PART OFTHEIR AMENITY PACKAGES.DISTILLERIES THAT HELPED PRODUCEHAND SANITIZER DURING THE STARTOF THE PANDEMIC WON’T HAVE TOPAY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN FEESAFTER ALL.DISTILLERIES HAD TO REGISTER ASDRUG MAKERS TO PRODUCESANITIZER WHICH COSTS ABOUT 15-THOUSAND DOLLARS.THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH AND HUMAN SE