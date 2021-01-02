New Hartford serenades COVID survivor

A drive-by parade was organized for a man after spending nearly two months in the hospital with COVID.

The family of 41- year-old rich mustee organized a parade down mallory road in new hartford.

Mustee, who had no prior health conditions, was on a ventilator for three weeks.

He spent both thanksgiving and christmas in the hospital.

Now -- he is a covid survivor and is reunited with his family!

His wife pam says the outpouring of support for her husband shows the character of the community.

We live in an awesome community.

You know, the greater city of utica, new hartford, whitesboro are all just very blessed to have each other. It's important that we lift each other up right now and stay positive. Mustee's family is grateful for all of the gifts they received while he was in the hospital.

Welcome home rich and we wish you the best!

