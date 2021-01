Shadow in the Cloud Movie Clip - We're Diving

Shadow in the Cloud Movie Clip - We're Diving Plot synopsis: While traveling with top-secret documents on a B-17 Flying Fortress, a female WWII pilot encounters an evil presence on board.

US Release Date: January 1, 2021 Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale Directed By: Roseanne Liang