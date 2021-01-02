Batman Soul of the Dragon Movie Clip - Soul Breaker

Batman Soul of the Dragon Movie Clip - Soul Breaker - Warner Bros.

Entertainment - #BatmanSouloftheDragon Martial arts master O-Sensei (voiced by James Hong) introduces to his exclusive group of students – including #BruceWayne, Shiva, Ben Turner and Richard Dragon – the all-powerful Soulbreaker, a sword with the potential to tear a hole in time and space, in this all-new clip from Batman: Soul of the Dragon, the next entry in the popular #DCUniverse Movies series.

Warner Bros.

Home Entertainment will distribute the film on Digital starting January 12, 2021, and on 4K Combo Pack and Blu-ray on January 26, 2021.