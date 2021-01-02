BS Report: January 1st

Bill Shanks has some predictions for Georgia Sports in 2021.
Which teams will break the curse this year?
Bill Shanks has some predictions for Georgia Sports in 2021.
Which teams will break the curse this year?
Ohio state will play tonight.
Auburn falling to northwestern today in the citrus bowl, 35-13.
We are in 20-21 now, so what should we expect for georgia's sports teams this year?
Here's bill shanks with the b-s
(RFE/RL) -- Iran has said it intends to enrich uranium to up to 20 percent purity, according to Russia's ambassador to the..
By Ayaz Gul
Media reports say U.S. President Donald Trump recently received unconfirmed intelligence information..