State Rep .Chris Campbell Files 2021 Bills

State Representative Chris Campbell has filed her 2021 legislative bills, and they cover a wide variety of topics.

Two of her bills have to do with electronic filing in banking.

As of right now if you are closing on a piece of property or home you have to do that in person.

Campbells bill would allow people to close on a property electronically.

The other would allow for leans to be put on vehicles electronically as well.

Another bill she filed would require insurance to cover birth control.

Currently companies can choose if birth control is covered through insurance or not.

She also filed a bill that would give a sales tax holiday on school supplies.

This would allow teachers and parents to save money when heading back to school.

One bill she says that will be a priority is her paid family medical leave bill.

"we've seen how a long term illness can really impact families and individuals so i think right now it would be something to really work towards in our state that would be helpful."

The program would work similarly to unemployment, where people who qualify would get a portion of their wages while on leave for 12 weeks.

