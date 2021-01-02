Vaccine rollout falling short, but experts say that will change

The promise of moving beyond the pandemic lies with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines – but Ohio’s rollout is falling short on a national and state level.
Medical professionals said it’s both a matter of public trust and a logistical challenge.
The CDC unveiled an interactive vaccine-tracking map on Thursday.
The map shows how many vaccine doses each state has been..
