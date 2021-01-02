Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Macon, encourages residents to vote

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Rain or shine, Bibb County residents gathered Friday afternoon in support of Democratic U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock in these final days of the runoff election.

Bibb county residents, officials, and state leaders gathered this afternoon in support of democrat raphael warnock during the final days of the georgia runoff election.

Warnock reassured the crowd at unionville missionary baptist church that he is the best choice.

The savannah native says he will work to strengthen the affordable care act, and make sure people with pre-existing health conditions will never be denied insurance.

He adds he will get covid relief to small businesses and the working class impacted by the pandemic.

He also spoke about his opponent, republican kelly loeffler.

She was appointed.

The people of georgia are disappointed.

She clearly has no case to make for why she should be elected which is why she is busy attacking me.

I intend to stay focus on georgia