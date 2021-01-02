Local organization serves dinner to support women battling with substance abuse

Hundreds of people bought a New Year's meal to help with the organization’s mission.

New years eve dinner today.

Wtva alexis jones is live in tupelo with how the community showed their support for women battling with substance abuse.

I'm outside of talbot house where hundreds of people bought a new years meal to help with the organization's mission.

Sot: "every person who should come out and support should come out and support."

Lena conwill lives in lee county and has been sober for 32 years.

Conwill said she bought the talbot house's new year's dinner to help other women overcome substance abuse.

Sot: "it's getting people back into the community and it's getting them uh responsible members of society and that's what it's all about" lena conwill- mooreville resident tupelo resident, skip robertson is a loyal customer at the talbot house.

Robertson said he came out to get good food and to support the organization's fundraiser.

Sot: "this ministry helps them get back on their feet, which they deserve."

Skip robertson- tupelo resident becky weatherford, founder of the talbot house, said only 15 people donated when she first started the fundraiser.

Now six years later, weatherford had 300 orders before the doors opened this morning.

Sot: "i think this is going to be our best one yet.

We might have to rent a colosseum next year i hope."

Becky weatherford- founder of talbot house volunteers cooked greens, black eyed peas, ham, and dessert.

Weatherford said today's fundraiser wouldn't have been possible without the community's help.

Sot: "i am blown away this year by the support that we've been given, by the recognition.

You know, people are starting to say oh talbot house, yes!'" each plate was 12 dollars.

All of the proceeds will go towards helping the women in recovery.

