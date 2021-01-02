Life lessons from 2020 being applied to the new year

Athletes and coaches will take what they learned in 2020 and apply it to this new year.

"* after the athletes in minnesota are just a few short days away from finally being able to practice again.

Came with a lot of growing pains that turned into life lessons.

I reached out to several area teams to find out how they will take what they learned last year ?

"* and apply it to this new year.xxx 2020 was certainly a difficult year for many people but with difficulty come opportunity for growth.

How to persevere both in life and and on the football field.

This will make me a better person in the long run and also a better athlete.

As a coach it made me more patient, as a person it made me more patientbecause as much as we want to be out there and play ?

"* and we did ?

"* there things that were more imprtant like the health of our kids.

This year i will for sure be a part of all opportunities related to both getting into the gym and giving my best effort forward and personally taking the moments with my family and grandparents because as we all know, we never know when that chance will be taken away from us to not take sports for granted and to always work your hardest.

To leave everything on the court because you never know if it'll be your last time.

It taught us that the human spirit is alive and well and it taught us that if we put our minds to together we can accomplish anything, especially in the sport of football to be dedicated to my goals and to work hard and make the best of every opportunity when it presents itself.

The thing that i miss the most is the relationships with the kids.

Getting to interact with them on a daily basis and see them every day, that's the thing that i miss the most.

That's going to help me be a better coach in 2021 because it's going to drive me to do a better job of connecting with my kids.

You've got to take advantage of the time that's given to you and i did this by pretty much working out every day during quarantine.

To focus on the positives and not the negatives to appreciate what i have and make the most of every moment.

You always have to try your hardest because you never know when something will come to an end.

Wise beyond their years.

Best of luck to all of our