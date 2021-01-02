MercyOne North Iowa lighting up the sky

A beacon is honoring all the hard work healthcare heroes have performed during the pandemic.

Forecast is coming up... if you've been driving around mason city tonight, you might have noticed something a bit out of the ordinary.

A bright column of light stretching into the sky from the top of mercy one north iowa.

clock this evening

the huge beacon was switched on.

"* the huge beacon was switched on.

It has a very special meaning for the folks at mercy one north iowa.

The beacon honors all the hard work these health care heroes have performed during the pandemic.

It's also symbolic of the hopes for a brighter 2021.

It's not just happening here in mason city, but at all 16 mercy one medical centers across the state of iowa.

With perfect weather conditions

"* the bright tower of light can be seen for miles around.

Mercy one

"*e?

"* o bob ritz talks about we thought it was the best way to unify, essentially the magnetic role that our health systems have played in helping our communities find safety in this pandemic.

If you didn't get to see it in person tonight

"* mercyone north iowa will be lighting up the sky until january 7th.

You can also check out pictures of the mercy one beacons on social media, just search for the hashtag 'mercy