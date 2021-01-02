Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across India to begin today

With the objective to gear up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country, the dry run will be conducted by all the States and UT governments from January 02.

The activity is proposed to be conducted in all the State Capitals in at least 3 session sites.

COVID-19 vaccination drill will be conducted at Government Multispecialty Hospital in Chandigarh.

Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad will also conduct dry run for COVID vaccination.

The dry run will be administered in 116 districts across 259 sites.