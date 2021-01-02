Top 20 Greatest Jim Carrey Characters

This comedian has crafted his fair share of memorable characters over the years.
For this list, we’ll be looking at Jim Carrey’s greatest roles in film and television.
This comedian has crafted his fair share of memorable characters over the years.
For this list, we’ll be looking at Jim Carrey’s greatest roles in film and television.
This comedian has crafted his fair share of memorable characters over the years.
For this list, we’ll be looking at Jim Carrey’s greatest roles in film and television.
Our countdown includes "Bruce Almighty", "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective", "The Mask", "Liar Liar", “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, and more!
· Disney broke multiple box-office records last year with mega hits like "Avengers: Endgame" and "The Lion King."
· The..
New York Comic Con 2019 is just a few weeks away and that means the list of panels and screenings for the annual event is growing...