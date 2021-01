COVID-19: India's active cases at 2.5 lakh

The COVID-19 tally of India reached 1,03,05,788 on Jan 02.

19,078 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours.

224 casualties linked with COVID-19 in last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,49,218.

The active cases stand at 2,50,183.

22,926 people recovered from the virus in a day.