Vandals Hit Sen. Nancy Pelosi's SF Home

Someone spray-painted the garage door of the home overnight and left what appears to be a pig's head and a trail of red paint on the driveway.
The message references the held-up $2,000 stimulus checks and includes an anarchy symbol.
