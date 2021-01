Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination begins in India

As the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination began in India on January 2, beneficiaries reached to their respective health centre across the country.

The objective of the dry run is to gear up the country for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine.

The activity is proposed to be conducted in all the State Capitals in at least 3 session sites.

The dry run will be administered in 116 districts across 259 sites.