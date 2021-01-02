Warriors Home Opener at Chase Center: Virtual Fans, Real Rout

The Warriors are the only Bay Area team playing on their home court due to the public health order, with the 49ers and San Jose Sharks relegated to Arizona.
Andria Borba reports.
(1-1-21)
· San Francisco's $1.4 billion Chase Center opened in September 2019 and serves as the home of the Golden State Warriors..