One of 2 Victims Killed in SF Hit-and-Run Identified
One of 2 Victims Killed in SF Hit-and-Run Identified

The mother of a 27-year old woman killed in a double pedestrian fatal crash told KPIX she wants justice for her daughter, one of two women who died in the hit-and-run collision on Thursday afternoon.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(1-1-21)