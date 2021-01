Pixie Movie (2020) - Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Chris Walley, Colm Meaney, Alec Baldwin

Pixie Movie (2020) - Plot synopsis: To avenge her mother's death, Pixie masterminds a heist but must flee across Ireland from gangsters, take on the patriarchy, and choose her own destiny.

Director: Barnaby Thompson Writer: Preston Thompson Film cast: Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Chris Walley, Colm Meaney, Alec Baldwin