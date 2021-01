2 arrested in connection with murder of 19-year-old girl at New Year party in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Mumbai.

The case of murder was registered at Khar police station.

According to Mumbai Police, the prima facie of the incident seems to be a homicide.

The incident happened at a New Year party in Khar.

"The incident occurred around 1.40am.

My daughter's skull was fractured," said Mother of the 19-year-old woman.