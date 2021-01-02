Harsh Vardhan clarifies his 'free COVID vaccine' statement

During dry run of COVID vaccine in Delhi on January 02, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan cleared the air on his earlier comments, "not just in Delhi, COVID-19 vaccine will be free across country".

Health Minister posted a tweet.

"Vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that including 1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers, Details of how further 27 crore priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised," tweeted Minister Vardhan.