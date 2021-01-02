If farmers' demands not met till Jan 26, will hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in Delhi: Yogendra Yadav

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on January 02 said if farmers' demands are not met till Jan 26 (Republic Day), then we will hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in Delhi.

"We appeal to farmers from adjoining areas of national capital to be prepared and request every farmer family of country to send a member to Delhi if possible," he added.

Earlier, a consensus had reached out on two of four issues.

Next meeting between farmer unions and government will be held on January 04.