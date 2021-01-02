Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination began in several states including Delhi.

The activity is proposed to be conducted in all states and UTs in at least 3 session sites.

This is to test linkages between planning, implementation, and identify challenges.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the dry run at Delhi's GTB hospital.

He said that the vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country.

The dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered in 116 districts across 260 sites.

The objective of the dry run is to gear up the country for the roll-out of the Covid vaccine.

