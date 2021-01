COVID-19: UP to conduct dry run in all districts on Jan 05, says Amit Mohan Prasad

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary in Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad said that a dry run will be carried out in all 75 districts of the state on January 05.

"A dry run will be done at 6 places in all 75 districts of the state.

Out of these 6 places, 3 urban and 3 places will be in rural areas".