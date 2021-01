'Ganguly's condition is improving': Former IPL chief

Former IPL chief and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla informed that BCCI President SouravGanguly, who has been hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest,is showing improvement in his health condition.

"We all are wishing a speedy recovery for the former Captain of Team India as well as BCCI President SouravGanguly.

He had a mild heart attack, but it's not that serious.

Doctors are taking care of him and his condition is improving," said Former IPL Chief Rajeev Shukla.